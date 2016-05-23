Dogs & Puppies

Dogs
In preparation for your visit, please check our hours of operation for any special updates.
Same-Day Adoption Process
Available Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday & Monday)
- If you see an animal you would like to meet, you can schedule a same-day appointment by clicking the appointment link below.
- New appointment times to meet adoptable animals will be posted daily at 9:00AM and tend to fill up quickly. Please check back often for openings in the schedule due to cancellations. The number of appointments each day will vary depending on availability of adoptable animals and staff.
- Animals are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Please check the website before you arrive for you appointment to be sure the animal you are interested in is still available. If the animal has already been adopted (removed from the website) and you do not wish to meet with a different animal, please cancel your appointment.
- Upon arrival, our shelter staff will let you know what animals are available and any special considerations the animal might have.
- Once you have finished a counsel and an animal meet-and-greet, you will be able to take your new furry friend home.